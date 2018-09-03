UP BJP MP slams Maharashtra CM over appointments to state-run bodies

A BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of not following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" motto in recent appointments to state corporations.

The criticism came in the wake of political appointments made by the chief minister last week to various state corporations and statutory bodies.

The MP Ram Charitra Nishad, who visited Palghar and Thane districts neighbouring Mumbai,said that the chief minister has "sidelined" north Indian BJP leaders from Mumbai while making these appointments.

The Maharashtra government had on August 31 announced appointments to 21 vacant posts in various state-run corporations, boards and authorities.

Almost half of these posts have gone to leaders of the Shiv Sena, the ruling BJP's bickering ally.

"The chief minister has completely sidelined the Maharashtra BJP leaders who hail from Uttar Pradesh, which is against the PM's motto of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. If proper representation is not given to our own party leaders, how would we face our voters (from UP)?" questionned Nishad, who represents Machhalishahar constituency in Jaunpur district.

Nishad said Uttar Pradesh migrants settled in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts are used only as a vote bank.

Prominent political parties always try to woo north Indian electorates, as their voters can swing results in certain constituencies in Mumbai. Nishad said he would raise the issue with Fadnavis.

"I will discuss this issue with Devendra Fadnavisji. He has done a good job for the people of Maharashtra. He needs to do the same for his own party workers from Uttar Pradesh. I hope he will definitely do something for our leaders," the MP said.

Politicians who cannot be accommodated in the council of ministers are generally absorbed in corporations like the CIDCO(City and Industrial Development Corporation), Mhada (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) to name a few.

The appointees enjoy the status of a cabinet minister and a minister of state, and are entitled to perks such as official vehicles, office and staff etc.

Another prominent BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh said, "Finding no leaders from UP in recently announced list has baffled us. However, we are hoping for the best, as the chief minister is yet to announce heads for over 30 boards and corporations in Maharashtra".