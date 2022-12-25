UP attracts investment proposals worth Rs 77,140 cr from Belgium, Germany, Sweden: Minister

Representative image

Uttar Pradesh has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 77,140 crore from Germany, Belgium and Sweden ahead of the state's global investors' summit, UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta said.

Gupta was on a nine-day tour to these countries earlier this month along with Public Works Department Minister Jitin Prasada, Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal, Excise Commissioner Senthil Pandian C and MSME Secretary Pranjal Yadav.

The UP Global Investors' Summit 2023 (UP GIS) is scheduled to be held in February 2023 in Lucknow. The ministers visited Germany, Belgium and Sweden from December 9 to 14 to meet investors and government officials in these countries, Gupta's office said in a statement.

After returning from the tour, the delegation met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Friday to apprise him about the visit and submit a detailed report.

"Minister Gupta met the chief minister and handed over the detailed report of his visit to Germany, Belgium and Sweden and the proposed investment from these three major European countries. The minister informed the chief minister that investment proposals worth Rs 77,140 crore have been received during the nine-day tour of the three countries," the statement said.

The investment proposals have been received from various reputed companies for different sectors, such as defence, film, medical devices, waste management and textiles, among others, according to the statement.

The minister also informed the chief minister that prior to their visit to the three countries, they held video call meetings with the officials concerned in the Embassies of the respective countries and representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to discuss the objectives of the visit in detail.

Planned visits to the offices of companies, investors and factories were held, during which they were informed about sector-wise industrial policies of the state government.

The Uttar Pradesh government's delegation also underlined the importance of road shows and the goals of UP GIS 2023, according to the statement.