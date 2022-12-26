 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UP activates administrative machinery to test Covid readiness, mock drills in all hospitals on December 27

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST

The government, however, said there was no need to panic as the situation in Uttar Pradesh was under control.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday activated the administrative machinery to test Covid preparedness and management, including conduct of mock drills at medical colleges and hospitals across the state, after two fresh cases were reported from Unnao and Agra.

Uttar Pradesh recorded two fresh COVID-19 cases in Unnao and Agra districts in persons who recently returned from abroad.

Speaking to PTI, Health Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "We have received information about a Covid-positive patient in Agra and his sample has been sent for genome testing. There is nothing to worry as the situation is under control and the patient is in home isolation."

Pathak, who is also the deputy chief minister, added, "I would like to appeal to all those who have recently travelled to foreign countries to remain in home isolation until they get tested for COVID-19.

"In case anyone tests positive, they should immediately inform the administration and we will make all arrangements." Pathak added that there would be mock drills at all hospitals and medical colleges of the state at 10 am on Tuesday to test Covid management.