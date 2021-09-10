Unvaccinated employees will be sent on compulsory leave after September 15: Punjab govt

Representational image (Reuters)

The Punjab government announced on September 10 that state government employees who fail to take even the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be sent on compulsory leave from September 15. However, those who haven’t taken the coronavirus vaccine yet for medical reasons will be exempted from this.

News agency ANI quoted the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office as saying: “Punjab government employees failing to take even the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for any reason other than medical will be compulsorily sent on leave after September 15.”

“Special efforts were taken to reach out to government employees, and those who continue to avoid getting vaccinated will now be asked to go on leave till they get the first dose,” the CMO said in a release.

The order was passed by the Punjab chief minister at a high-level virtual COVID-19 review meeting held on September 10, where Captain Amarinder Singh cited data to highlight vaccine efficacy. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Punjab government announcement aims to ensure that vaccinated persons do not suffer due to vaccine hesitancy among unvaccinated persons.

The Punjab government has also announced that teaching and non-teaching staff in schools will be allowed to resume their duties after four weeks have passed since they took at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They will also have to submit negative RT-PCR test reports every week. However, those who have co-morbidities will be allowed to return only after they are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Additionally, the existing coronavirus restrictions in the state were also extended till September 30 in view of the upcoming festivities.