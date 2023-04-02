 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Untimely rains, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectare; farmers stare at yield loss

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

Untimely rains, hailstorms and strong winds have impacted wheat crops across more than 5.23 lakh hectares in three states, triggering fears of huge yield loss for farmers and harvesting challenges.

India is one of the major producers of wheat, a key staple for a significant population, and the crop damage scenario also comes against the backdrop of persisting high inflation and food security woes globally amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Around 5.23 lakh hectares of the wheat crop are estimated to have been damaged in three states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh — due to the inclement weather, according to officials. The assessment of wheat crop damage in Punjab and Haryana is underway, they said. This year, the wheat sown area is around 34 million hectares.

The government is estimating a record 112.2 million tonne wheat output in the ongoing 2022-23 crop year (July-June), the officials said. Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja told PTI the government on Monday will review along with state governments the extent of damage caused to wheat and other rabi crops because of the fresh spell of untimely rains received in the last two to three days.