Unseasonal rains destroyed standing crops on 13,729 hectares in 8 districts: Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra assembly

Mar 08, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Devendra Fadnavis said the untimely showers affected crops like mango, wheat and 'harbhara' (Bengal gram).

Recent unseasonal rains damaged standing crops on 13,729 hectares in 8 districts of Maharashtra and orders have been issued to provide immediate relief, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state assembly on Wednesday.

He said the untimely showers affected crops like mango, wheat and 'harbhara' (Bengal gram).

"Orders to release immediate relief and financial assistance have been issued," said Fadnavis.

Maximum damage has been reported from Palghar, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Buldhana and Washim districts, he said.