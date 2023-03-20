 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unseasonal rains damage crops across country, IMD advises farmers on harvest

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

The IMD has advised farmers to postpone harvesting of wheat and other rabi crops; but said that mature crops such as mustard can be harvested sooner.

The likely strong wind/hail may damage standing crops, injure people and cattle at open places, and partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds, IMD said.

Unseasonal rains and hail are expected in the next few days due to western disturbances, as in the past few days, light or moderate rainfall and thundershowers were observed over most parts of the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on March 18 advised farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to postpone harvesting of wheat and other rabi crops. Farmers have also been asked to withhold irrigation to wheat crop.

In Maharashtra, six districts of Marathwada reported crop losses on more than 62,000 hectares of land due to unseasonal rainfall, an official said on March 19.