'Unscientific methodology', says Centre on Global Hunger Index that places India at 101st spot

Representative image

The methodology used to prepare the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 is "unscientific", the Centre said on October 15, a day after the report was released which ranks India at 101st spot among 116 countries.

The rankings are based on the estimates shared by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) -- an agency linked to the United Nations (UN).

The Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry, in its response to the report, raised apprehensions over the methodology adopted by FAO while sharing the estimates.

“It is shocking to find that the Global Hunger Report 2021 has lowered the rank of India on the basis of FAO estimate on proportion of undernourished population, which is found to be devoid of ground reality and facts and suffers from serious methodological issues," the ministry said in a statement.

The report, prepared jointly by Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide and German organisation Welt Hunger Hilfe, has placed India behind neighbours Pakistan (92), Myanmar (71), Bangladesh (76) and Nepal (76).

"The methodology used by FAO is unscientific. They have based their assessment on the results of a ‘four question’ opinion poll, which was conducted telephonically by Gallup. There is no scientific methodology to measure undernourishment like availability of food grains per capita during the period," the ministry said.

"The scientific measurement of undernourishment would require measurement of weight and height, whereas the methodology involved here is based on Gallup poll based on pure telephonic estimate of the population," it added.

Apart from condemning the FAO methodology, the WCD Ministry also blamed the the publishing agencies of the Global Hunger Index of not taking "due diligence before releasing the report".

As per the report, India has slipped past its 2020 position, when it was ranked 94th.

The Centre claimed that the report "completely disregards" the government’s effort to ensure food security of the entire population during the COVID-19 period, "verifiable data on which are available".

"The opinion poll does not have a single question on whether the respondent received any food support from the government or other sources," it added.

Notably, 18 countries, including China, Brazil and Kuwait, shared the top rank with GHI score of less than five, the website of the Global Hunger Index that tracks hunger and malnutrition said on October 14.

The GHI score, the publishing agencies said, is calculated on four indicators --undernourishment; child wasting (the share of children under the age of five who are wasted i.e who have low weight for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition); child stunting (children under the age of five who have low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition) and child mortality (the mortality rate of children under the age of five).

India's GHI score has decelerated -- from 38.8 in 2000 to the range of 28.8 - 27.5 between 2012 and 2021.

The share of wasting among children in India rose from 17.1 percent between 1998-2002 to 17.3 per cent between 2016-2020, according to the report.

"People have been severely hit by COVID-19 and by pandemic related restrictions in India, the country with highest child wasting rate worldwide," the report said.

However, India has shown improvement in other indicators such as the under-5 mortality rate, prevalence of stunting among children and prevalence of undernourishment owing to inadequate food, the report said.

According to the report, the fight against hunger is dangerously off track. Based on the current GHI projections, the world as a whole -- and 47 countries in particular -- will fail to achieve a low level of hunger by 2030.

Food security is under assault on multiple fronts, it said, adding that worsening conflict, weather extremes associated with global climate change, and the economic and health challenges associated with the COVID19 pandemic are all driving hunger.

"Inequality -- between regions, countries, districts, and communities -- is pervasive and, (if) left unchecked, will keep the world from achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) mandate to leave no one behind," the report said.

Further, the report noted that it is difficult to be optimistic in 2021 because the forces now driving hunger are overpowering good intentions and lofty goals.

Among the most powerful and toxic of these forces are conflict, climate change, and COVID-19three Cs that threaten to wipe out any progress that has been made against hunger in recent years, it added.

With PTI inputs