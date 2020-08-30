172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|unsc-adopts-resolution-co-sponsored-by-india-to-promote-womens-role-in-peacekeeping-missions-5773091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UNSC adopts resolution co-sponsored by India to promote women's role in peacekeeping missions

India's Permanent Mission at the UN said that it was "proud" to support the resolution -- passed by consensus -- and will continue to push for greater involvement of women in peacekeeping missions.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), on August 28, adopted a resolution seeking women's participation in peacekeeping missions. The resolution, tabled by Indonesia co-sponsored by India, called for "full, effective, and meaningful" participation of women in peacekeeping operations.

India's Permanent Mission at the UN said that it was "proud" to support the resolution and would continue to push for greater involvement of women in all areas. The resolution has been passed by a consensus.

India has been deploying peacekeeping forces for the United Nations for long and had made history in 2007 when it deployed the first all-women Former Police Unit in the UN Mission in Liberia.

India -- one of the largest troop contributors to these peacekeeping missions -- has been sending women forces since the 1960s.
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 08:26 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #United Nations #UNSC #World News

