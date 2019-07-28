Unnao woman who accused BJP lawmaker of rape injured in accident

A woman who had accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district on July 28, according to reports.

Reports say that the woman was travelling along with her family when their vehicle collided with a truck. According to an Indian Express report, while the woman met with injuries, her mother and aunt were killed in the accident.

"A preliminary inquiry has revealed that the victims' car was hit by an empty truck coming from the opposite direction. The truck driver, however, escaped, leaving behind his vehicle. We have seized the truck and are now trying to trace its owner," said Rakesh Singh, the station house officer of Gurubaksganj where the incident took place.

According to the report, a relative of the victim said the accident was a "planned attack".

"MLA Sengar and his associates had planned the attack to threaten us so that we stop pursuing the case. Everyone in the village knew they were going to visit Rae Bareli jail," the relative told the paper.

The woman had accused Sengar of raping her last year when she went to his home in Unnao along with a relative to seek a job.

The case had made headlines after the girl and her mother had attempted self-immolation outside the house of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 8, seeking justice. The girl was 16 years old at that time.

Sengar has been charged with rape and criminal conspiracy by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI has told the court that the girl was raped by the BJP lawmaker around 8 pm on June 4, 2017.