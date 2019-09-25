App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unnao rape survivor discharged from AIIMS

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017, when she was a minor.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Unnao rape survivor was discharged on September 25 from the AIIMS in Delhi where she was admitted after she met with an accident, sources said.

The woman was admitted in AIIMS following an accident on July 28 and the family is under the CRPF security as per the Supreme Court's order.

She will be staying with her family in Delhi after Uttar Pradesh government said they wanted to reside in the national capital apprehending threat in their home state.

Charges have been framed against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the case.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 01:57 pm

tags #India #Unnao rape case

