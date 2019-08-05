App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar, co-accused produced before Delhi court

Sengar was lodged in Sitapur district jail in Uttar Pradesh and was expelled from the BJP last week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rape-accused Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice, Shashi Singh were produced before a Delhi court on August 5, in the case pertaining to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by the lawmaker at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017.

Both the accused were produced before Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma.

Sengar was lodged in Sitapur district jail in Uttar Pradesh and was expelled from the BJP last week.

Close

Accused Shashi Singh had allegedly lured the victim into going to Sengar's residence in search of a job.

A few days earlier, Sengar and nine others were booked for murder by the CBI after the rape survivor and the advocate were injured when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli. Her two aunts were killed in the accident. The rape survivor's family has alleged foul play.

The Supreme Court had last week directed to hold trial on daily basis and completing it within 45-days.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 02:27 pm

tags #India #Unnao rape case

