Unnao rape case: Here's how Delhi sessions court pulled up CBI for shoddy investigation

Pronouncing the verdict in the Unnao rape case, in which former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was found guilty of raping a minor girl in 2017, the Delhi Sessions Court pointed out many loopholes in the investigation carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On December 16, Sengar was convicted of rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 5(c) and 6 of the POCSO Act. The quantum of his sentence will be decided by the court and is expected to be announced on December 20.

While reading out the judgment, District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma pulled up the CBI, saying its investigation “suffered from patriarchal approach or inherent outlook to brush the issue of sexual violence against children under the carpet”.

The court noted that the investigation was not carried out by a woman officer as mandated under the Section 24 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. It slammed the CBI for a year-long delay in filing the charge sheets. The central agency had taken over the case from the UP Police in April 2018, and filed the charge sheet only in October 2019.

The court also noted that the rape survivor was called to CBI’s office for recording her statements "without bothering for the kind of harassment, anguish and re-victimization that occurs to a victim of sexual assault".

Justice Sharma even said the CBI had “selectively leaked” vital information from the survivor’s statements in order to weaken her case.

“In my considered opinion, the investigation has suffered from patriarchal approach or inherent outlook to brush the issues of sexual violence against children under the carpet apart from exhibiting lack of sensitivity and humane approach. It appears that somewhere, investigation in this case has not been fair qua victim of crime and her family members,” he said.

While observing that the defence (Sengar’s counsel) attempted to “demolish the character” of the complainant (the rape survivor) by claiming that she had an affair with Naresh Tiwari, an accused in the gang rape case, the court held that the rape survivor’s testimony was “unblemished, truthful and of sterling quality”.

The court said the delay in reporting the crime by the complainant was because she was being threatened to keep quiet. “The case manifests the multitude of restrictions and taboos with which women in rural areas are brought up, grow and survive. It epitomises the fear ingrained in the mind of a young girl in the countryside or elsewhere against reporting the issues of sexual assault by powerful adults,” Justice Sharma noted.

While concluding his judgment, Justice Sharma remarked, “The case also reflects that there is nothing wrong with the letter and spirit of POCSO Act but its not-so-effective implementation on the ground due to multitude of stereotypes and outlook towards commission of sexual assault towards women and children.”

The case dates back to June 4, 2017, when the survivor, then 17 years old, was raped by four-time BJP MLA from Bangermau in Uttar Pradesh. He was expelled from the BJP in August this year.

About a year later, in April 2018, the complainant's father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case. He had died in judicial custody the same month.

In July this year, the survivor, her two aunts and her lawyer were travelling on a highway, when a truck rammed into their car. While her aunts lost their lives, the survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and are still recovering at a Delhi hospital.

The Supreme Court had, in August this year, transferred the rape case and four other related cases to Delhi, directing that the trial be completed in 45 days. The case was hear on a daily basis since August 5.