Apr 12, 2018 12:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unnao rape case: FIR registered against BJP MLA

The police today registered an FIR against Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao district.

PTI

The MLA has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Superintendent of Police (SP), Unnao, Pushpanjali Devi said.

The FIR has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage,), 363 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Makhi police station, the officer said.

