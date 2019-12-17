App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unnao rape case: Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s sentencing deferred to December 20

The quantum of sentence was to be pronounced by Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on December 17, a day after it found Sengar guilty of kidnapping and raping the then minor woman in 2017

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Sentencing of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, has been deferred to December 20, reports suggest.

The quantum of sentence was to be pronounced by Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on December 17, a day after it found him guilty of kidnapping and raping the then minor woman in 2017.

The court also sought a copy of the affidavit filed by Sengar before the Election Commission of India (EC) during the 2017 Assembly election.

Close

This is one of the five related cases transferred from Uttar Pradesh to the national capital.

related news

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma had conducted the trial on a day-to-day basis from August 5 after it was transferred to New Delhi on the directions of the Supreme Court of India (SC).

The four other related cases are — framing of the rape survivor's father in an illegal firearms case and his death in judicial custody, conspiracy of Sengar with others in an accident case of the rape survivor and a separate case of her alleged gang rape by three others.

The woman's father was allegedly framed in an illegal firearms case and arrested on April 3, 2018. He died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The court is conducting a joint-trial in both cases. It has framed murder and other charges against Sengar, his brother Atul Sengar, three ex-UP policemen and six others in the case.

The rape survivor was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped by three others— Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav and Shubham Singh — on June 11, 2017 in Unnao.

The court has framed charges against the three and the trial is yet to commence in the case.

The fourth related case came out of an alleged accident of the rape survivor on July 28, 2019.

She was severely injured and two of her aunts died when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck. Her family alleged foul play by Sengar and nine others in the car crash.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named 10 people as accused, including the MLA, in the case but the probe agency had said in its charge sheet that it was a case of accident and not murder as alleged in the FIR.

The trial court is yet to take cognisance of the charge sheet in the accident case.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Unnao rape case

