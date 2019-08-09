App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unnao rape case: Court frames charges of rape against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

The CBI had on August 8 told the court that Sengar and his brother assaulted the father of the girl and framed him in an Arms Act case, in collusion with three state police officials and five others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi court on August 9 framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar for allegedly raping a minor in Unnao in 2017. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also framed charges against Sengar's accomplice Shashi Singh for allegedly kidnapping the minor girl, who is presently admitted in AIIMS, Delhi.

The court has framed charges under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The agency had submitted that the MLA and his "accomplices" got lodged an FIR, accusing the rape survivor's father of possessing a country-made pistol and four live cartridges.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 12:33 pm

tags #India #Unnao rape case

