Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 10:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Unnao rape case: CBI books BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 10 others

According to the normal procedure, the CBI has taken over investigation in the accident case from Uttar Pradesh re-registering its FIR.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBI has booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 other under murder charges in the accident case of Unnao rape survivor, officials said on July 31.

The agency has also alerted its officials, who may visit the accident site and take details from police officials of Gurubakshganj Police Station in Rae Bareli where the accident took place, they said.

On July 30, the Centre has handed over the probe to the CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government which had come under severe criticism for failing to provide security to the girl who has alleged that the BJP MLA had raped her.

On Sunday, the car in which the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on July 29 filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging “conspiracy” behind the accident

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 10:47 am

tags #CBI #India #Unnao rape case

