Unnao case: SC sets 45-day deadline for trial; orders Rs 25 lakh compensation

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on August 1 transferred the five cases related to the Unnao rape and accident out of Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court, in its order, also set a timeline for the investigation and trials in the cases to be completed.

The court said that the investigation related to the accident, in which the victim and her lawyer were injured and have been undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital, should be completed within seven days.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi made it clear that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency probing the case, can only seek extension of time for probe in the accident case in exceptional circumstances.

The trial in four cases cases should be completed within 45 days, the court said.

The top court ordered for the trial judge to conduct the trial immediately on day-to-day basis.

The court also ordered UP government to pay Rs 25 lakh as an interim compensation to the victim and also ordered Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) protection to the victim and her lawyer, News18 has reported.

The apex court also asked the Unnao rape and accident survivor's family lawyer to ascertain whether they want the victim to be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

The top court said that it will hear the matter again on August 2 and issues of witness protection will also be examined.

The rape survivor and her lawyer are undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital after their vehicle was hit by a truck on July 28.

Earlier in the day, the top court had refused a plea of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI that the matter be adjourned to 10.30 am on August 2, as the officers probing the Unnao cases were out of Delhi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had rejected Mehta's contention, saying the CBI director can gather the information of the cases on telephone and apprise the bench on August 1 .

"We are going to transfer all the cases. We will pass the order to this effect," said the bench, comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

It was taken up as the first item by the top court, which said as both the matters have been transferred to the CBI, it would pass orders in the case later in the day after knowing the details from a responsible CBI officer.