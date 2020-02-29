App
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unnao murder case: Delhi court defers judgment to March 4

The court had on December 20 sent Sengar to jail for "remainder of his natural biological life" for raping the woman in 2017 when she was a minor.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

A Delhi court on February 29 deferred to next week its judgment in the murder case of the father of the woman who was raped by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh' Unnao three years ago. The rape survivor's had father died on April 9, 2018, in judicial custody.

District judge Dharmesh Sharma deferred the judgment, which will now be pronounced on Wednesday.

The court had on December 20 sent Sengar to jail for "remainder of his natural biological life" for raping the woman in 2017 when she was a minor.

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 01:15 pm

