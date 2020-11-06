172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|unnao-custodial-death-case-delhi-hc-asks-cbi-to-reply-to-disqualified-up-mlas-appeal-against-jail-6077391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unnao custodial death case: Delhi HC asks CBI to reply to disqualified UP MLA's appeal against jail

PTI

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the CBI’s reply on disqualified UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s appeal challenging his conviction and 10-year imprisonment in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape victim’s father.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru issued notice to the CBI and also asked the agency to respond to Sengar’s application seeking suspension of the sentence till pendency of the appeal.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on November 10.

Sengar, who was also sentenced to the "remainder of his natural biological life” for raping the minor Unnao girl, was stripped of his membership on February 25 as the lawmaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly following his conviction in the rape case.

The father of the rape victim was arrested at the behest of Sengar in the Arms Act and had died in custody on April 9, 2018 owing to police brutalities in custody.

On March 4, Sengar, his brother and five others were convicted for the death of the victim’s father in judicial custody by the trial court which on March 13, sentenced them to 10 years imprisonment.

The trial court had also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Sengar.
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India #Kuldeep Singh Sengar #Unnao #Unnao rape case

