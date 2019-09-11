App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Unnao case: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar brought to AIIMS to record statement of survivor

He was brought along with co-accused Shashi Singh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is a key accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case, was on September 11 brought to the AIIMS to record a statement of the rape survivor in a temporary court set up.

He was brought along with co-accused Shashi Singh.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma arrived at the temporary court for recording the statement.

He had on September 7 given directions for setting up a temporary court at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, where the woman is presently admitted following an accident on July 28, after the high court gave him permission on September 6.

The high court had on September 6 issued a notification to this effect from the administrative side, which said special judge Sharma, who is conducting trial of the cases, shall record her testimony.

The woman, allegedly raped by expelled Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, is battling for life after a truck rammed into her car in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on July 28, killing two of her aunts. Her lawyer was also injured in the accident.

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 10:45 am

tags #India

