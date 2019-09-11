Unnao case: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar brought to AIIMS to record statement of survivor

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is a key accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case, was on September 11 brought to the AIIMS to record a statement of the rape survivor in a temporary court set up.

He was brought along with co-accused Shashi Singh.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma arrived at the temporary court for recording the statement.

He had on September 7 given directions for setting up a temporary court at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, where the woman is presently admitted following an accident on July 28, after the high court gave him permission on September 6.

The high court had on September 6 issued a notification to this effect from the administrative side, which said special judge Sharma, who is conducting trial of the cases, shall record her testimony.