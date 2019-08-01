Unnao case: BJP finally expels jailed MLA Kuldeep Sengar, accused of raping teen

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 1 expelled its Uttar Pradesh Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kuldeep Sengar. Sengar is the main accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Sengar, a four-term MLA, has been accused of rape, murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

On July 31, Sengar had been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with 10 others on charges of attempt to murder in the accident case of the Unnao rape survivor.

Sengar was already in police custody.

Activists and opposition parties had been seeking Sengar's expulsion over the charges he is facing.

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on August 1 had also begun hearing matters related to the Unnao rape and accident case, taking note of a letter written by the rape survivor and her family to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), narrating the threats they had received.

The apex court said that cases related to the Unnao rape and accident would be shifted from Uttar Pradesh to New Delhi. A formal order in this regard is yet to be passed, reports suggest.