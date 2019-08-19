Unnao accident case: SC grants CBI two more weeks to complete probe

The bench also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs five lakh to the lawyer, who is in a critical condition.
The Supreme Court on August 19 granted two more weeks' time to the CBI to complete the ongoing investigation in a road accident case in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer have sustained critical injuries.
A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose extended the time for completing the probe after the CBI moved an application seeking four more weeks on the ground that the statements of the rape survivor and her lawyer have not been recorded so far.The bench also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs five lakh to the lawyer, who is in a critical condition.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 11:34 am