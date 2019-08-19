App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Unnao accident case: SC grants CBI two more weeks to complete probe

The bench also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs five lakh to the lawyer, who is in a critical condition.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on August 19 granted two more weeks' time to the CBI to complete the ongoing investigation in a road accident case in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer have sustained critical injuries.

A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose extended the time for completing the probe after the CBI moved an application seeking four more weeks on the ground that the statements of the rape survivor and her lawyer have not been recorded so far.

The bench also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs five lakh to the lawyer, who is in a critical condition.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 11:34 am

tags #India #SC #Unnao rape case

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.