App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unnao accident case: CBI searches at residence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, other accused

The search operation is spread across at least 17 premises in four districts of Uttar Pradesh- Lucknow, Banda, Unnao, Fatehpur.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBI is carrying out searches at the residence of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and other accused in connection with the Unnao rape victim's accident case, officials said on August 4.

The search operation is spread across at least 17 premises in four districts of Uttar Pradesh- Lucknow, Banda, Unnao, Fatehpur, they said.

The premises of other accused in these districts are also being searched.

Close

Sengar, nine others and 15-20 unidentified persons were booked for murder by the CBI in the accident case.

related news

On July 30, the car in which the victim, who has accused Sengar of raping her at his residence on June 4, 2017, was travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli.

Sengar, who is facing a probe since last year, was expelled from the BJP this week after the Uttar Pradesh government came under criticism for not providing enough security to the victim.

Two of the victim's aunts were killed, while she and her lawyer were critically injured in the accident.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 4, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Unnao rape case

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.