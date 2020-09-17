Unlocking, norm violations to blame for COVID-19 spike: Maharashtra health minister

Maharashtra public health minister Rajesh Tope on September 16 said the spurt in COVID-19 cases was due to the way unlocking process was undertaken and also people not following stipulated norms.

Speaking to reporters, Tope said, "The way we have undertaken unlocking and people not following rules have caused the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases."

He said the state government is taking all possible measures to bring down the cases in Maharashtra, where the COVID-19 tally has crossed the 11.21-lakh mark.

The state government has announced 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign to curb the spread of COVID-19. Under the campaign, a door-to-door survey will be undertaken in two phases, he said.

The survey will be completed by the last week of October, the minister added.

In the first phase of the initiative (till October 10), the government with the help of ASHA (health) workers, medical assistants and others will reach out to households to enquire about the health of people and spread awareness about the infection and its prevention.

People from high-risk groups, having co-morbidity will also be traced during the campaign.

The second phase will be undertaken from October 12 to 24 and volunteers will visit each household twice a month.

