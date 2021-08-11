Maharashtra unlock: Hotels, restaurants to operate till 10 pm from August 15, malls to open for fully vaccinated people

Representational image

The Maharashtra government has further eased the COVID-19-related curbs, allowing hotels and restaurants to operate till 10 pm across the state, at 50 percent seating capacity, from August 15.

As of now, hotels and restaurants were allowed to offer in-dining facility till only 4 pm, as part of the restrictions imposed to curb the transmission of virus. They were, however, allowed to continue home-delivery and takeaway services as per the usual timings.

Apart from relaxing the operational timing for eateries, the state government has also increased the cap of guests at wedding ceremonies to 200. In enclosed halls, the ceremonies are required to be held at 50 percent capacity.

The government has also permitted malls to remain open till 10 pm from August 15, with the requirement that the staff should be vaccinated and social distancing norms must be strictly followed. Also, only those vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine would be allowed to visit the malls, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

"Shopping malls can remain open till 10 pm in the state but visitors need to be fully vaccinated. They need to show their vaccination certificates before entering," Tope said.

The decision comes two days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the state COVID-19 task force to decide whether the curbs imposed in the state could be further relaxed.

The chief minister had also reportedly discussed with the experts on whether places of worship, closed since March, can be reopened in view of the dwindling coronavirus caseload. However, the government has decided to keep the religious places closed till further orders.

Cinema halls and multiplexes would also remain closed till further orders, the government said.

Maharashtra, which was one of the worst-affected states during the second wave of the pandemic between March and May, has been gradually easing the restrictions since June.

The state government has allowed government and private offices, and essential and non-essential shops to reopen except in districts where the transmission rate continues to remain high.

The per-day case count in Maharashtra, which had peaked to above 60,000 in April, has now dropped below the 5,000-mark. The state on August 10 reported 4,505 new infections and 68 deaths. The active caseload has dropped to 68,375.