Delhi hotels to reopen, but gyms to stay closed for now; weekly markets to be allowed on trial basis

After a crucial meeting, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on August 19, announced its decision to allow hotels in the national capital to reopen. However, gymnasiums will continue to remain shut for now. Weekly markets have also been allowed to open, but on a trial basis.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had earlier this month requested Lt Governor Anil Baijal to consider reopening hotels and weekly markets. Baijal had previously overturned a similar decision of the AAP dispensation.

In its recent proposal to the LG, the government had said in accordance with the Unlock guidelines issued by the Centre, it has the right to take a decision on allowing establishments in Delhi.

The AAP government had said that COVID-19 cases have been increasing in several states and the situation is "frequently deteriorating", but hotels, gyms and weekly have been allowed there.

The government had also sought to know from the LG as to why Delhiites are being stopped from earning their livelihood despite the fact that the number of coronavirus cases has been decreasing in the national capital.

With inputs from PTI