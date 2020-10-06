Unlock 5.0 rules for Rajasthan: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 30 released guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ which will remain in place till October 31. The guidelines allow for further relaxation of restrictions on activities outside of containment zones.

The government has allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to reopen, with 50 percent capacity, from October 15. Standard operating procedure for the same would be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to take a call on reopening of schools from October 15.

Easing restrictions on public gatherings, the government has said states can now allow social, cultural and religious congregations involving more than 100 people. However, these events would have to abide by physical distancing and strict safety measures.

The Rajasthan government has decided to continue the suspension of regular classes at schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes till October 31 in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases.

About 50 percent teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to schools and students of class 9 to 12 are permitted to visit schools located outside containment zones for guidance but only with the written consent of parents.

The government has permitted reopening of institutions of higher education from October 15, only for laboratory works required by research scholars and post graduate students enrolled in science and technology streams.

Recreational public places will be shut till October 31 despite Centre’s nod to open them as part of phased resumption of economic activities under the latest guidelines.

Swimming pools, Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks and similar places will remain closed for activities till October 31.

Under Unlock 5.0 all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other large congregations will not be permitted.

For marriage related gatherings, prior information needs to be given to sub-divisional magistrate and social distancing norms must be followed along with keeping the number of guests to 50 persons or less. Any violation of this will be treated as an offence, punishable with heavy fine.

As of October 5, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally stood at 1.44 lakh, including a death toll of 1,545.