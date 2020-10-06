Unlock 5.0 rules for Meghalaya: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ on September 30, allowing more activities to open up outside of containment zones. The relaxations will come into effect from October 15.

Strict lockdown will continue to be imposed in the containment zones, the MHA said. Adding to existing relaxations made during the first four stages of ‘Unlock’, the Centre has permitted cinema halls and multiplexes to operate at 50 percent of their seating capacity.

Additionally, states and union territories have been given the free hand to decide after October 15, 2020, if they wish to re-open schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation. However, online/ distance learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

As of October 6, Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally stood at 6,767, including 59 deaths.

Places of worship in Meghalaya -- a Christian majority state -- have reopened from October 1.

It is also among states that has already allowed partial reopening of schools from September 21.

A few popular tourist spots such as Elephant Falls, Upper Shillong Nehru Park, Umiam and Ward’s Lake have also reopened in the state.