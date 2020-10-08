Unlock 5.0 rules for Kerala: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on September 30, released guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ which will remain in place till October 31. The guidelines allow for further relaxation of restrictions on activities outside of containment zones

Strict lockdown will continue to be imposed in the containment zones, the MHA said.

In addition to the earlier relaxations, the Centre has permitted cinema halls and multiplexes to operate at 50 percent of their seating capacity.

The MHA has also permitted Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions will now be permitted to open, for which SOPs will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also read | Unlock 5.0 Guidelines: From cinemas to restaurants; what’s allowed, what isn’t

The MHA has given the states and union territories free hand to decide after October 15, 2020, if they wish to re-open schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation. However, online/ distance learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Additionally, states and union territories have been asked to decide if they wish to re-open schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner after October 15. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation. However, online/ distance learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Respective states, UTs will prepare their own SOPs regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/ institutions based on the SOP that will be issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, and the Government of India.

For social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions, and other congregations, states and UTs have been given the flexibility to permit gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons outside Containment Zones after October 15. In closed spaces a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons.

What still remains restricted is International air travel except as permitted by the MHA, entertainment parks and similar places will remain closed.

Kerala, on October 1, reported 8,135 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,828 recoveries, and 29 COVID-19 deaths, taking total number of active cases to 72,339.

Kerala’s total number of coronavirus tally now stands over 1,96,000, including 742 deaths and more than 1,28,000 recoveries.