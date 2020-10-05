Unlock 5.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on September 30, released guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ which will remain in place till October 31. The guidelines allow for further relaxation of restrictions on activities outside of containment zones.

The government has allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to reopen, with 50 percent capacity, from October 15. Standard operating procedure for the same would be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to take a call on reopening of schools from October 15.

Easing restrictions on public gatherings, the government has said states can now allow social, cultural and religious congregations involving more than 100 people. However, these events would have to abide by physical distancing and strict safety measures.

India’s COVID-19 tally reached 63 lakh on October 1, including over 98,000 deaths. The recovery rate stood at 83.5 percent.

As of October 5, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu had reported 3,087 COVID-19 cases, including two deaths. While more than 2,980 patients had recovered, about 105 cases remained active.

The Union Territory’s administration has issued a ‘no mask, no entry’ rule. According to a news report, schools and educational institutions will continue to remain closed until October 31. Additionally, large social, political, religious and cultural gatherings will also remain prohibited. Events such as marriages can be attended by only a maximum of 50 people.

‘Dadra and Nagar Haveli’ and ‘Daman and Diu’ which were separate UTs earlier, were merged in 2019. This change took effect on January 26, 2020. They are now administered as a single entity with its capital in Daman.