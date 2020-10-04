Unlock 5.0 rules for Bihar: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on September 30, issued new guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’, giving further relaxation of restrictions on activities in areas outside the containment zones across the country.

The ‘Unlock 5.0’ begins on October 1 and it will remain in place till October 31.

Here's what will be allowed in 'Unlock 5.0':

> Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes can reopen with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity, for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

> States and Union Territories have been given the flexibility to take a decision on re-opening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner.

> Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted and SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

> Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be allowed to open for which the SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

> Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open. The SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in this regard.

> The ministry further eased restrictions on public gatherings by allowing social, cultural and religious congregations involving more than 100 people. However, these events would have to abide by physical distancing and strict safety measures.

> International travel, except those permitted by the Centre, continues to remain shut.

All these activities had been shut after a lockdown was imposed from March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed 65 lakh on October 4, including over one lakh deaths. While more than 55 lakh of the patients had recovered, about 9,37,625 cases remained active.

As of October 4, Bihar had reported 1,86,441 COVID-19 cases, including 912 deaths. There were 11,597 active coronavirus cases in the state, while 1,73,932 people have been cured of the disease.

On the basis of the Centre's aforementioned guidelines, the administration of Bihar is yet to take a decision on allowing schools to reopen.