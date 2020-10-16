Unlock 5.0 in Uttarakhand: Schools to reopen from November, check the guidelines

Schools in Uttarakhand will reopen on November 1 for classes 10 and 12 after remaining closed since March, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The decision was taken by the state Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on October 14. This was after the district magistrates' feedback which was in consultation with district education officers and students' parents.

Guidelines for schools and students

Schools will reopen only for two classes – 10th and 12th – with strict physical distancing and general safety measures. Schools will have to ensure compliance of the anti-COVID standard operating procedures of the Centre. The SOP includes mandatory wearing of face masks and hand sanitising.

Some of the other measures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in September for reopening of schools include adherence to respiratory etiquettes and self-monitoring of health.

Institutions that were used as quarantine centres are to be properly sanitised and deep cleaned before partial functioning is resumed, the ministry had said.

Resuming courses in schools for other classes will depend on how things play out once they reopen for standard 10 and 12. Online classes will continue for others until then.

In September-end, while issuing guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’, the Centre had left it to the states to decide on reopening schools depending on the COVID-19 situation.

(With inputs from PTI)