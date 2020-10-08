Unlock 5.0 in Ladakh: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on September 30, released guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ to allow more activities to open up outside containment zones.

Strict lockdown will continue to be imposed in the containment zones, the MHA said.

The government in its new guidelines has allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to reopen from October 15 but with capacity of 50 percent. Standard operating procedure for the same would be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The MHA has given the states and union territories free hand to decide after October 15, 2020, if they wish to re-open schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation. However, online/ distance learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

As tourism in Ladakh is adversely hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur is set to promote tourism in the union territory. As India.com reported, he said that his administration would do whatever possible to promote tourism in Ladakh and will also open it from October.

On October 1, seventy four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the number of the virus caseload in the union territory to 4,269, while 40 more patients were discharged. There was no report of any COVID-related death in the region.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at 1,064 and 681 in Leh district while 383 in Kargil district.