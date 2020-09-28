Unlock 5.0 guidelines: What relaxations can be expected in October?

India has been relaxing coronavirus lockdown norms in a phased manner since June. With the unlock 4.0 guidelines being issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 29, several restrictions were lifted; the Centre had allowed states to operate metro rail services also.

A fresh set of guidelines easing the lockdown further is supposed to come into effect from October, which is expected to open up more activities outside of containment zones as the festive season is set to commence in India.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Relaxations likely to be implemented under ‘Unlock 5.0’

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Public places such as malls, salons, restaurants, and gyms have already been allowed to operate, but cinema halls, swimming pools, and entertainment parks continue to be shut. There is a chance that the Centre would give its nod to reopening multiplexes under the unlock 5.0 guidelines.

West Bengal has already announced it would let cinema halls open from October 1, albeit with limitations and restrictions. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said: “To return to normalcy, jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas, and all musical, dance, recital, and magic shows will be allowed to function with a maximum of 50 participants from October 1, while adhering strictly to physical distancing norms, wearing masks, etc.”

In August, Amit Khare, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Ministry had even suggested a sitting arrangement formula for multiplexes to the Union Home Ministry, reported the Indian Express. As per the plan, alternate seats between rows would be kept vacant to ensure proper social distancing.

It is possible that more tourism centres and tourist spots will be reopened under unlock 5.0. Among states, Sikkim has already announced plans to allow tourism-related activities from October 10, while its borders with West Bengal will also be opened from October 1 to allow free movement of vehicles.

Kerala is also likely to allow tourists from next month, while the Uttarakhand government has already relaxed COVID-19 restrictions for tourists. Additionally, the Odisha government will be reopening all tourist destinations from October.

The Centre may also allow schools, coaching centres, and other educational institutes to start offline classes; as of now only students of higher classes are allowed to visit their schools voluntarily for guidance. The restrictions limiting attendees at weddings and funerals may be lifted as well under unlock 5.0.