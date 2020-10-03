Unlock 5.0 guidelines for Uttarakhand: What is allowed, what is not

In line with the Centre's Unlock 5.0 guidelines, the Uttarakhand government has issued fresh Unlock 5.0 guidelines. The state has permitted the opening of cinema halls and theatres with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity in areas outside the containment zones with effect from October 15.

Entertainment parks and similar places will also be permitted to open from October 15 for which the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Union health ministry shall be strictly adhered to, the latest guidelines issued by the state government late said.

The current ceiling of 100 people gathering for social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions can be removed outside containment zones after October 15, it said. However, not more than 200 people will be allowed to gather in closed spaces with a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity.

Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory.

A decision with respect to re-opening of schools in a graded manner after October 15 shall be taken by the state's education department. The decision will be taken in consultation with the respective schools/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation.

The Department of Education will prepare their own SOPs regarding the health and safety precautions for re-opening of schools/institutions based on the SOPs issued by Department of School Education and Literacy (DOSEL), Ministry of Education, keeping local requirements in view.

The decision to re-open coaching institutions (academic and professional) after October 15 in a graded manner shall be taken by the respective District Magistrates, the guidelines said.

Higher education institutions only for research scholars (PhD) and postgraduate students in science and technology streams requiring laboratory experimental works will be permitted to open from October 15.

All asymptomatic inbound people travelling from other countries to Uttarakhand shall mandatorily register themselves on the web portal -- smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in. prior to their journey and follow the SOPs issued by the home ministry from time to time.

No permit shall be required for the inter-district movement of people within the state. However, all such people shall mandatorily register themselves on the web portal smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in prior to their movement.

All such people, irrespective of their mode of travel, shall be exempted from being quarantined.

For tourists coming to Uttarakhand by all modes of transport a registration is mandatory on the Smart City web portal smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in prior to their travel but bringing a COVID-19 negative test report before checking into a hotel or homestay facility will not be mandatory.

The requirement of mandatory stay of minimum days in hotel/homestay will not be applicable anymore, the guidelines said.

The lockdown shall remain in force in the containment zones till October 31.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 30 released guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ which will remain in place till October 31. The guidelines allow for further relaxation of restrictions on activities outside of containment zones.

The Centre has allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to reopen, with 50 percent seating capacity, from October 15. Standard operating procedure for the same would be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

International air travel will continue to remain prohibited.

India's COVID-19 death toll crossed one lakh and the infection tally climbed to 64,73,544 on October 1, as per Health Ministry's update.