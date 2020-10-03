Unlock 5.0 guidelines for Telangana: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on September 30, released guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ which will remain in place till October 31. The guidelines allow for further relaxation of restrictions on activities outside of containment zones.

The Centre has allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to reopen, with 50 percent seating capacity, from October 15. Standard operating procedure for the same would be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to take a call on reopening of schools from October 15.

Easing restrictions on public gatherings, the government has said states can now allow social, cultural and religious congregations involving more than 100 people. However, these events would have to abide by physical distancing and strict safety measures.

Entertainment parks and similar places have also been allowed to open, for which the SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted, swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will also be allowed to open.

International air travel will continue to remain prohibited.

As of October 3, Telangana's COVID-19 tally has risen to 1.97 lakh while the death toll has mounted to 1,153. As many as 49,084 samples were tested on October 2. Cumulatively, 31.53 lakh samples have been tested.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 percent, while it was 1.6 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 85.05 per cent, while it was 83.8 percent in the country.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 death toll crossed one lakh and the infection tally climbed to 64,73,544 on October 1, as per Health Ministry's update.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.