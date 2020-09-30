Unlock 5.0 | Entertainment parks can open, social gatherings at open places allowed

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 30 announced the Unlock 5.0 guidelines, further relaxing curbs on activities outside of containment zones.

According to the MHA, the Unlock 5.0 guidelines are based on feedback received from states and Union territories, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open. The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the same will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As for social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions, and other congregations, the ministry has given the flexibility to states and UTs to permit gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons outside Containment Zones after October 15.

If the space is closed, 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. However, wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning, and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

As for open spaces, social activities will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/space in view. Social distancing must be strictly observed and wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning, and hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory at the space.

The ministry has said the lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till October 31