Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Unlock 4: UP govt issues guidelines; schools, colleges to remain closed till September 30

Metro trains will be allowed to resume from September 7 in a phased manner, an official order said. For this, the standard operating procedure will be issued separately.

PTI
Representational Image
Representational Image

All schools, colleges and educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till September 30, the state government said on Sunday, a day after the Union home ministry issued the Unlock 4 guidelines. Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said online and distant learning will be encouraged.

Metro trains will be allowed to resume from September 7 in a phased manner, an official order said. For this, the standard operating procedure will be issued separately.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatre, auditorium and similar places will remain closed. However, open-air theatres will be allowed to open from September 21.

The coronavirus induced country-wide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 and it was extended in phases till May 31.

The Unlock process of the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

Unlock 4 will come into effect from September 1 and will continue till September 30.

The lockdown in containment zones in the state will remain in place till September 30, the order said, adding that the district magistrate cannot impose lockdown at the local level.

There will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement, it said.

From September 21 onwards, 50 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff can be called for online education work. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will issue the standard operating procedure for this.

Students of classes 9 to 12 who are living outside containment zones can be permitted to seek the guidance of their teachers for which they will need a written permission of their parents.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 07:09 am

