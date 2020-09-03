172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|unlock-4-bars-in-delhi-to-reopen-from-september-9-ddma-releases-guidelines-5795061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 4: Bars in Delhi to reopen from September 9, DDMA releases guidelines

This comes on a day when the national capital has reported 2,737 new cases of COVID-19, the biggest single-day spike in fresh infections in over two months.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Delhi government has allowed bars in Delhi to reopen from September 9 onward. To this effect, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on September 3 released a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Only hotels, clubs and other liquor-serving establishments outside  containment zones in the city have been permitted to resume services. Bars and clubs are allowed to operate at a maximum 50 percent of the approved seating capacity, with entry limited to asymptomatic staff and customers.

The guidelines note that adequate manpower should be deployed to ensure that social distancing is maintained. Moreover, all staff are required to wear gloves and face masks. It also added that no standing customer shall be served.

Close

This comes on a day when the national capital has reported 2,737 new cases of COVID-19, the biggest single-day spike in fresh infections in over two months. The highest ever single-day spike in Delhi was 3,947 cases reported on June 23. The city has recorded over 1.82 lakh cases of coronavirus infection so far, with the death toll at 4,500.

Also Read | Delhi sees a sharp spike in cases ahead of metro rail re-opening
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.