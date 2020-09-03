Unlock 4: Bars in Delhi to reopen from September 9, DDMA releases guidelines

The Delhi government has allowed bars in Delhi to reopen from September 9 onward. To this effect, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on September 3 released a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Only hotels, clubs and other liquor-serving establishments outside containment zones in the city have been permitted to resume services. Bars and clubs are allowed to operate at a maximum 50 percent of the approved seating capacity, with entry limited to asymptomatic staff and customers.

The guidelines note that adequate manpower should be deployed to ensure that social distancing is maintained. Moreover, all staff are required to wear gloves and face masks. It also added that no standing customer shall be served.

This comes on a day when the national capital has reported 2,737 new cases of COVID-19, the biggest single-day spike in fresh infections in over two months. The highest ever single-day spike in Delhi was 3,947 cases reported on June 23. The city has recorded over 1.82 lakh cases of coronavirus infection so far, with the death toll at 4,500.