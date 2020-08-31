Unlock 4.0 | West Bengal extends lockdown, metro rail services to start from September 8 in a graded manner

West Bengal government on August 31 extended the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state till September 30 but said in its guidelines that metro rail services will resume in a graded manner from September 8.

The government, in its guidelines, also said that schools, colleges, educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres will continue to remain closed.

However, open air theatres will be allowed to function, in accordance with the home ministry's guidelines for Unlock 4.0.

Follow our LIVE updates here.

The state will also observe a 'complete' state-wide lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on August 29 announced Unlock 4.0 guidelines. Under the guidelines, lockdown will be extended in the country till September 30. However, the lockdown will only be implemented strictly in containment zones, the ministry stated.

The Delhi Metro rail services will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA.

Social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21.

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements, MHA said.