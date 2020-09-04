172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|unlock-4-0-students-of-classes-9-12-can-visit-schools-from-september-21-delhi-government-5800201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 4.0 | Students of Classes 9-12 can visit schools from September 21: Delhi government

All such students who wish to visit their schools from September 21 to seek guidance from their teachers will have to get written consent from their parents or guardians, the Delhi government has said

Moneycontrol News
Separate SOPs will soon be issued by the health ministry for the same
Separate SOPs will soon be issued by the health ministry for the same

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi announced on September 4 that all schools will remain shut till September 30. However, students of Classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to visit their schools voluntarily from September 21, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 29.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

All such students who wish to visit their schools will have to get written consent from their parents or guardians. Also, students will only be allowed to visit their schools to seek guidance from their teachers if they are not located in containment zones only.

Unlock 4.0 rules for Delhi: What is allowed, what is not

The Delhi government has further informed that separate SOPs will soon be issued by the health ministry for the same.

The announcement comes on a day the national capital reported 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. This is the highest single-day spike in cases reported in Delhi since June 27. There are now 18,842 active coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Earlier, on September 3, the Delhi government announced that bars will reopen from September 9. However, only hotels, clubs, and other liquor-serving establishments located outside of containment zones have been permitted to resume services.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:13 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi government #Delhi Schools #India #Unlock 4 guidelines

