Unlock 4.0: Students between classes 9 and 12 allowed to visit schools under these conditions

Government on Saturday issued Unlock 4.0 guidelines allowing students between classes 9 and 12 to visit schools outside containment zones.

Unlock 4.0 guidelines also allowed opening of Higher Education Institutions for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental works.

Notification said, Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 29 issued new guidelines under Unlock 4.0 for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones, as a part of Unlock 4.0, which will come into effect from September 1.

The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from states and Union Territories (UTs), and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments, the government said.

As per the guidelines, these institutions will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, and keeping in view incidence of COVID-19 in the States/ UTs.

The guidelines also stated that containment zones shall strictly observe lockdown September 30 and that the state government shall demarcate these zones.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to 30th September 2020, it said, adding, online and distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

"However, following will be permitted, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, with effect from 21 st September 2020 for which, SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)," the Unlock 4 guidelines notification said.

It further said, "States/ UTs may permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling and related work."