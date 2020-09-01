Unlock 4.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

On August 29, The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released fresh guidelines for ‘Unlock 4.0’ which will begin on September 1 until September 30. The Uttar Pradesh government too on August 31 said that it would relax the curbs on metro rail, sports and social gatherings among other activities in a phase-wise manner starting from the first week of September but lockdown in containment zones shall remain in force till 30 September.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari in the guidelines that he issued on Sunday night, “Now, a district magistrate cannot impose any lockdown outside containment zones in the respective districts. However, the weekend statewide restrictions introduced by the state government, as they were announced on July 14, will continue till further orders."

Here is what will be allowed in Uttar Pradesh:

>>Metro trains will be allowed to resume from September 7 in a phased manner, an official order said. For this, the standard operating procedure will be issued separately.

>>Open-air theatres will be allowed to open from September 21.

>>Online and distant learning will be encouraged, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari said.

>>Social and religious congregations of up to 100 people are also permissible from September 21.

>>The weekend lockdown in the state to remain from 10 pm on Fridays and ends at 5 am on Mondays.

Here's what will continue to remain restricted in the state:

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatre, auditorium and similar places will remain closed.

All schools, colleges and educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till September 30, the state government said.

International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the MHA. The Indian Aviation regulator DGCA said that, the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has also been extended till September 30. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular.

On August 30, a total of 6,233 new coronavirus cases and 67 deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,25,632, informed the state's health department.The total number of active COVID-19 cases is 54,666, while 1,67,543 patients have recovered so far.