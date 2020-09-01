Unlock 4.0 rules for Kerala: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 29 released the new guidelines for ‘Unlock 4.0’ adding some more relaxation which will begin on September 1 until September 30.

A strict lockdown will continue in the containment zones, the ministry said.

In addition to the earlier relations, the Centre has now permitted social/academic/sports/cultural/religious congregations, among others, to be held with a ceiling of 100 persons which will be effective from September 21.

The Centre has said that metro rail services can resume in a graded manner starting from September 7.

Like the earlier Unlock guidelines, Schools, colleges and other educational institutions still to be closed until September 30. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres (excluding open air theatre) will remain shut.

There will restrictions on international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the MHA.

The Indian Aviation regulator DGCA said that, the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has also been extended till September 30. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular.

As of August 30, Kerala reported 2,154 new COVID-19 cases with 1,766 recoveries and 7 deaths. The active cases in the state stands at 23,658.