Unlock 4.0 rules for Karnataka: What is allowed, what is not

On August 29, The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released fresh guidelines for ‘Unlock 4.0’ which will begin on September 1 until September 30. The Karnataka government too on August 31 said that it would relax the curbs on Metro, sports and social gatherings among other activities in a phase-wise manner starting from the first week of September but lockdown in containment zones shall remain in force till 30 September.

As the Indian Express reported, the Karnataka government is also considering a separate set of guidelines to open pubs and bars as the MHA hasn't put any prohibition in its Unlock 4 guidelines.

"Since it is not prohibited, the state can decide on opening of bars and pubs. A decision will be taken shortly," TM Vijaya Bhaskar, Chief Secretary said.

Let us take a look at what will be allowed in Karnataka from September 1:

>>The metro services have been allowed to resume in the state in a phased manner starting September 7.

>>Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, effective 21st September 2020. This also includes open air theatres.

>>Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

>>50 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff can go to the schools for online teaching/tele- counselling and related work.

>>Students of Class 9-12 may visit their schools to seek guidance and assistance from their faculty from September 21.

>>Vocational training institutions have been allowed to open starting September 21.

>>A host of relaxations were introduced to the inter-state travel guidelines, including no mandatory 14-day quarantine, no registration on Seva Sindhu portal, and no hand stamping for incoming travellers. All the asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to report to work or go about their daily activities in Karnataka without requiring to quarantine themselves for 14 days at home.

What is still not allowed in Karnataka?

>>Schools and colleges will remain shut until September 30.

>>Theatres, cinema halls, entertainment parks, swimming pools, etc will remain closed.

>>International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the MHA. The Indian Aviation regulator DGCA said that, the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has also been extended till September 30. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular.

The MHA said that the states and Union Territory administrations will be allowed to retain restrictions when necessary. While states and UTs can still refuse to permit some activities allowed by the central government, they cannot give relaxations for activities that have not been allowed by the Centre yet.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is 3,42,423, where the number of active cases are 87,235 with total deaths stands at 5702. The total number of recovered patients in Karnataka stands at 2,49,467.