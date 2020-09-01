172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|unlock-4-0-rules-for-dadra-and-nagar-haveli-daman-and-diu-what-is-allowed-what-is-not-5773741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 4.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu: What is allowed, what is not

Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu reported 2,306 COVID-19 cases as of August 30. This figure includes two deaths, 306 active cases and 1,998 lakh patients who had recovered.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 29 released guidelines for ‘Unlock 4.0’ which will begin on September 1 upon completion of ‘Unlock 3.0’ on August 31. ‘Unlock 4.0’ will extend until September 30.

A strict lockdown will continue in the containment zones, the ministry said. Adding to relaxations made during the first three stages of ‘Unlock’, the Centre has permitted social/academic/sports/cultural/religious congregations, among others, to be held with a ceiling of 100 persons. This will be effective from September 21.

Easing some restrictions on public transport, the Centre has said that metro rail services can resume in a graded manner starting from September 7.

Additionally, there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission or e-permit will be required for such movements.

Also read: Unlock 4 guidelines | What's allowed and what's not

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed until September 30. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres (excluding open air theatre) will remain shut.

However, all individuals and establishments will have to maintain physical distancing norms and safety protocols.

Yet, states and Union Territory administrations will be allowed to retain restrictions, when deemed necessary. While states and UTs can still refuse to permit some activities allowed by the central government, they cannot give relaxations for activities that have not been allowed by the Centre yet.

‘Dadra and Nagar Haveli’ and ‘Daman and Diu’ which were separate UTs earlier, were merged in 2019. This change took effect on January 26, 2020. They are now administered as a single entity with its capital in Daman.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 09:12 am

