Unlock 4.0 rules for Arunachal Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 29 released guidelines for ‘Unlock 4.0’ which will begin on September 1 upon completion of ‘Unlock 3.0’ on August 31. ‘Unlock 4.0’ will extend until September 30.

A strict lockdown will continue in the containment zones, the ministry said. Adding to relaxations made during the first three stages of ‘Unlock’, the Centre has permitted social/academic/sports/cultural/religious congregations, among others, to be held with a ceiling of 100 persons. This will be effective from September 21.

Easing some restrictions on public transport, the Centre has said that metro rail services can resume in a graded manner starting from September 7.

Additionally, there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission or e-permit will be required for such movements.

Also read: Unlock 4 guidelines | What's allowed and what's not

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed until September 30. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres (excluding open air theatre) will remain shut.

However, all individuals and establishments will have to maintain physical distancing norms and safety protocols.

Yet, states and Union Territory administrations will be allowed to retain restrictions, when deemed necessary. While states and UTs can still refuse to permit some activities allowed by the central government, they cannot give relaxations for activities that have not been allowed by the Centre yet.

Arunachal Pradesh has reported 4,034 COVID-19 cases as of August 31. This figure includes a death toll of 7, 1,205 active cases and 2,822 patients who had recovered.