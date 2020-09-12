Unlock 4.0: Delhi Metro resumes full service, Airport Line reopens

Delhi Metro resumed its full services on September 12 with the Airport Express Line reopening after a hiatus of over 170 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All corridors of the metro rail network are now in operation and the timing of services will follow the pre-COVID-19 schedule of 6.00 am to 11.00 pm.

"With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

On September 7, the Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro. The Metro services were shut on March 22 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

Under stage one, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours. Stage two kicked in from September 11 with extended service hours, and stage three came into effect from September 12 onward with Metro services going back to pre-COVID-19 time schedule.