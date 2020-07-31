Unlock 3.0 rules for West Bengal: What is allowed, what is not

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government extended the lockdown in the state till August 31.

The Centre, on July 29, issued new guidelines for Unlock 3.0. A notification issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the decision has been taken as an "emergency step to prevent and contain" the spread of COVID-19.

Here is what is allowed to open:

>> Restrictions on movement of individuals at night (night curfew) have been lifted.

>> Yoga institutes and gyms outside containment zones will be allowed to function from August 5.

>> Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing, along with other health protocols. Instructions issued by the government on July 21 will need to be followed.

>> International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission.

What remains prohibited:

>> Schools, ICDS centers, colleges, educational/training/coaching/ institutions etc.

>> Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls.

>> Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

The state government would also enforce a complete lockdown on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 29 and 31.

During this complete lockdown, all government and private offices; commercial establishments; public and private transport including train and flight movements will be closed completely.

However, there are certain exceptions to that, according to the state government order. These include:

>> Health services including movement of health personnel/patients by public or private transport.

>> Medicine shops and pharmacies.

>> Law and order, courts, correctional services, fire and emergency services.

>> Electricity, water and conservatory services.

>> Continuous process industries and industries with in-house workers.

>> Agriculture operations; tea garden operations in field.

>> Intrastate and interstate movement of goods.

>> E-commerce, capital and debt market services as notified by RBI.

>> Print, electronic media and social media.

>> Home delivery and cooked food.