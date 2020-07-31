App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 3.0 rules for West Bengal: What is allowed, what is not

The state government would also enforce complete lockdown on August 5, 8,16,17,23,29 and 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government extended the lockdown in the state till August 31.

The Centre, on July 29, issued new guidelines for Unlock 3.0. A notification issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the decision has been taken as an "emergency step to prevent and contain" the spread of COVID-19.

Here is what is allowed to open:

Close

>> Restrictions on movement of individuals at night (night curfew) have been lifted.

related news

>> Yoga institutes and gyms outside containment zones will be allowed to function from August 5.

>> Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing, along with other health protocols. Instructions issued by the government on July 21 will need to be followed.

>> International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission.

What remains prohibited:

>> Schools, ICDS centers, colleges, educational/training/coaching/ institutions etc.

>> Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls.

>> Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

The state government would also enforce a complete lockdown on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 29 and 31.

During this complete lockdown, all government and private offices; commercial establishments; public and private transport including train and flight movements will be closed completely.

However, there are certain exceptions to that, according to the state government order. These include:

>> Health services including movement of health personnel/patients by public or private transport.

>> Medicine shops and pharmacies.

>> Law and order, courts, correctional services, fire and emergency services.

>> Electricity, water and conservatory services.

>> Continuous process industries and industries with in-house workers.

>> Agriculture operations; tea garden operations in field.

>> Intrastate and interstate movement of goods.

>> E-commerce, capital and debt market services as notified by RBI.

>> Print, electronic media and social media.

>> Home delivery and cooked food.
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 08:26 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #unlock 3.0

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.